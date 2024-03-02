CEO reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha election

Jammu Tawi, Mar 1: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, Friday chaired a meeting of officers to review preparations being made for General Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The meeting was attended by the District Election Officers and SSPs of all the concerned districts.

Among other facets, detailed discussion was held on implementation of electoral roll process, assessment of logistical requirements, manpower management plan, risk management plan, transportation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), polling staff and security personnel, security arrangements both in plains and border areas.

The meeting further deliberated on allocation of sufficient Human Resources, implementation of SVEEP plan at booth level, formulation of a comprehensive material management plan, efficient and secure route mapping and development of an extensive training program tailored for Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and designated nodal officers to ensure extensive preparation for the elections.

The CEO instructed the DEOs to establish robust control rooms in their respective districts to monitor various aspects of the election process, including tracking EVM-carrying vehicles, communication from polling stations, monitoring print and social media while acting as point of contact in case of any emergencies during the elections.

To maximize public participation in the electoral process, Pandurang instructed the AROs for implementation of widespread awareness campaigns at the booth level by engaging BLOs, sports personalities, government employees, youth icons, influencers and by organizing sports events, rallies, competitions, door-to-door campaigns etc.

The Chief Electoral Officer also underscored the importance of guaranteeing Adequate Minimum Facilities (AMF) for the polling staff and the security personnel deployed for electoral duties on the election day. He instructed the appointed Welfare Officers to ensure availability of clean washrooms, drinking water, first aid and electricity, at their designated camping areas for their comfort and well-being while fulfilling their duties during the elections.