“We want peace”: J-K Chief Minister’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani on terrorist attacks

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani on Friday condemned the recent terror attack in the Union Terrority, saying such incidents kill humanity and peace. He stressed that the valley wants peace.

“Such incidents should not happen. We have been suffering this for the past 30-35 years. Such incidents kill humanity and our peace. The people of J&K have waited so long to participate in democracy. Now we want to see peace. The dual nature of security cannot work here…We hope that J&K's status as a state is restored and a unified command fights against it (terrorism),” he said.