How Bagdogra airport found a jugaad for 3-minute goodbyes long before New Zealand

The Bagdogra International Airport, located in West Bengal, has had an ingenious 3-minute limit on goodbye durations for passengers for years. This comes to light as the Dunedin Airport in New Zealand faces criticism recently for enforcing a similar 3-minute cap.

Bagdogra Airport serves as the main gateway to North Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Northeast India. With daily flights averaging 60 and passengers topping 8,000, quick turnarounds are a necessity. Parking space is also limited within the airport premises.

To address this, relatives and drivers awaiting arrivals developed a unique system. They wait just outside the departure area in queued cars along a nearby service road. Strict coordination between drivers and the passengers ensures no one overstays the 3-minute time limit.

With tearful greetings and departures needing to happen swiftly, the sidewalks and surrounding tea estate gardens end up serving as make-shift meeting spots. Real-time updates are exchanged on call regarding flight and immigration status to optimize the pickup.

While the rule may seem restricting, close-knit Indian families have found a way to work around it through coordination and flexibility. What could have ended up chaotic is managed smoothly with some local “jugaad” or innovative thinking.

The system eases traffic flow while allowing emotional moments to still unfold. It works as Bagdogra welcomes thousands of flyers from all over the Northeast region and beyond on a daily basis. A model the recently critiqued Dunedin airport could learn from.