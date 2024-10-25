Actress faces criticism over social media promotion of vaginal tightening pills

Actress Nia Sharma recently found herself at the centre of controversy after promoting a brand of vaginal tightening pills on social media. Sharma's Instagram post collaborating with the brand Vg-3 to promote their products led to a swift public backlash with many questioning the safety and ethics of the promotion.

With more open discussion around women's health and sexuality, products claiming to tighten vaginal muscles have gained attention. However, medical experts raise serious concerns about such products and advise women to be cautious.

Vaginal muscles can loosen over time due to various natural factors like aging, childbirth, and hormonal fluctuations. Some pills claim to provide temporary tightening through irritation or placebo effects. However, doctors note little scientific evidence supports their claims and effectiveness.

More concerning is the risk of infections or side effects. The ingredients can disrupt the vagina's natural pH balance and microbiome, potentially causing issues. Quality and safety also remain unregulated. While some may experience relief, the long term impact is unknown.

Instead of pills, pelvic floor exercises like Kegels that strengthen vaginal muscles directly are recommended. Other minimally invasive options under medical guidance can also help. Surgery is only considered in rare cases of significant discomfort.

While intimacy products aren't inherently wrong, promoting unverified products can mislead women and risk their health. Doctors advise evaluating any method carefully and consulting them to find evidenced-based solutions catering to individual needs. For sensitive issues like these, both businesses and celebrities should act responsibly to avoid harm.