Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Srinagar Recruitment 2024, Walk-in Interviw on Nov 6

Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Srinagar Recruitment 2024: The Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine, Ministry of Ayush) Naseem Bagh Campus, University of Kashmir, Srinagar has invited applications from the candidates fulfilling the eligibility conditions for filling up the post of Assistant Consultant purely on contractual basis in the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Srinagar.

Candidates fulfilling eligibility conditions as per the Advertisement notice are called for the Walk-in interview which will be held at RRIUM, Srinagar. The date and time for the interview is given below. Required educational qualification, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —

Overview of Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Srinagar Recruitment 2024

We have summarised below the highlights of RRIUM Srinagar Recruitment 2024:

Recruiting Body Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Advt No. Advertisement Notice No. 04/2024 Post Name Assistant Consultant Job Location Srinagar, J&K Category Govt Jobs Apply Mode Offline Selection Process Walk-in Interview Website https://rrium.uok.edu.in

Vacancy Details of Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Srinagar Recruitment 2024

The Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Naseem Bagh Campus, University of Kashmir, Srinagar is currently hiring following positions:

Post Name No. of Posts Salary Assistant Consultant (Admn) 01 Rs. 30,000/- or 40,000/-

Eligibility Criteria of Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Srinagar Recruitment 2024

The educational Qualification and age limit required to apply for the advertised posts are given below;

Educational Qualification of RRIUM Srinagar Recruitment 2024

Post Qualification Age Assistant Consultant (Admn) Retired officer from the level of GP of Rs.4200/- or Rs.4600/- in the Central Govt. of India / State Govt. / attached and Subordinate Offices / PSUs / Autonomous Bodies of Govt. of India with adequate experience in Administrative / Establishment / Accounts / Budgets / Vigilance matters. Not exceeding 64 years. The age ceiling for the continuation of the contract shall be 65 years as of the date of renewal of the contract.

How to Apply for Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Srinagar Recruitment 2024

The Walk-in Interview is scheduled to be held on November 06, 2024, at 11:00 AM at RRIUM Srinagar. Eligible candidates should come with the Curriculum Vitae in the prescribed format. They should also bring original educational/professional qualification certificates, and experience certificate(s), with a set of photocopies and two recent passport-size photographs.

Application format may be downloaded from the website of the Institute (https://rrium.uok.edu.in).

Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Srinagar Recruitment 2024 Notification | Download PDF

