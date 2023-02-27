Was Our Economy Bigger When We Fought Britishers: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Model

Raipur : Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched scathing attack on BJP while addressing the party’s 85th Plenary Session here. While speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi without naming External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, raised questions on his recent interview where he had said “China is a stronger economy, then how will we fight against them.” “EAM said in an interview that India has a smaller economy than China, so how can we fight them? Was our economy very big when we were fighting with the Britishers,” said the Congress MP. “I don’t want to name the Indian minister who had in an interview raised questions on the valour of the Indian Army. This is the model of Savarkar and the RSS to bow before the almighty,” the Congress leader said. He also spoke on the Adani row and said that the party will continue to ask the questions till the truth comes out. “I criticised Gautam Adani in Parliament and asked what relationship he has with PM Modi. The government and its ministers came to the defence of the businessman. One cannot ask questions about Adani in Parliament… We will continue to ask questions till the truth comes out,” said Gandhi while addressing the session. While talking about his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said he learnd a lot during the yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. “During Bharat Jodo Yatra, I learned a lot. I walked for my nation from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Thousands connected to me and the party during the yatra. I listened to all problems of farmers and realised their pain,” the Congress leader said addressing the party leaders. He also hit out at Modi’s speech made in Parliament in response to the motion of thanks to the President’s address where the Prime Minister recalled his visit to Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar where he unfurled the national flag in 1991. Gandhi said, “I heard the PM’s speech in Parliament. PM said he hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk. The PM did not understand the difference. Narendra Modi ji hoisted the Tricolor with 15-20 leaders of BJP. But during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, thousands of people from Kashmir unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk.” We instilled love for Tricolour in youth of Kashmir through Bharat Jodo Yatra. BJP had taken it away, he added further. “52 years have passed, and I still don’t have a home, but when reached Kashmir, it felt like home. The yatra was to make people of all castes and age groups feel at home,” Gandhi added. “Bharat Jodo Yatra invoked the true emotion of patriotism. It’s not done by me but by the Congress workers. You saw we did ‘tapasya’ for four months and how energised party workers got, tapasya should not stop,” Rahul Gandhi said.