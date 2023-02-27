Religious Preacher Among 2 Held For Bluffing, Kidnapping Minor Girl In Samba

JAMMU : Police have arrested two persons including a religious preacher for bluffing and kidnapping a minor girl in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police on Sunday said that a Madrasa Moulvi, resident of Gandoh, district Doda for bluffing and kidnapping a minor girl, who was pursuing Arabic studies in Madrasa at Chak Dayala situated in the bordering Samba district. Another accused who provided abetment to kidnapper has also been arrested, police added. Police said that victim girl’s father had lodged a written report at Police Post Rakh Amb Talli that his daughter had been kidnapped by one Madrasa Moulvi, who hails from Gandoh area of Doda district and had been staying at Madarsa in the guise of Moulvi at border village Chak Dayala, Samba for the last five months. Acting upon the complaint, a case was registered and kidnapped girl was recovered while kidnapper Madrasa Moulvi from Ramsoo, district Ramban was arrested and another accused, who provided abetment to kidnapper, has also been taken into the custody. Arrested Moulvi has been identified as Bilal Ahmed of village Bathari, District Doda and another arrested accused namely Riaz Ahmed village Bathari, District Doda, who provided abetment to kidnapper, has also been arrested by police from Gandoh Doda. Further investigation in the case is going on. Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh said that Police is conducting investigations in sincere and sensitive manner in all cases pertaining to kidnappings of minors’ and kidnappers and abettors are being arrested under law.