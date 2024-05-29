Viral video: Did Shah Rukh Khan accidentally leak title of his next film with daughter Suhana Khan

New Delhi, May 29: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan may have accidentally leaked the title of his next film.



Shah Rukh shared a video to congratulate cinematographer Santosh Sivan on receiving the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens award at Cannes Film Festival.

Many noticed that the script of ‘King' was placed on the table beside Shah Rukh.

“King Khan himself, making the unofficial announcement for the much-awaited ‘King' movie. ❤️ Get ready for another blockbuster ,” a fan said. “Thank you “K I N G” for this unofficial announcement,”



The script featured the title of the film along with a few, unclear details.



Soon, the video went viral with many preparing themselves for another blockbuster in the making.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, it was revealed that Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh have been constantly in touch with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan with multiple meetings from October 2023 to February 2024.