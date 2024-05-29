back to top
Sidhu Moosewala's death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice
Latest NewsLead NewsPunjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

By: Northlines

Date:

Mansa, May 29: Two years after his murder, singer Sidhu Moosewala's family seeks justice as they claim that only the shooters have been arrested while the real culprits who hatched the conspiracy to kill Moosewala are still roaming free.

Villagers also feel that justice has not been done and the family is right in raising the issue. Though they admit it won't have an effect on the polls in Mansa.

Budh Singh, a resident of Musa village, says, “Justice has not been done. Moosewala's murder has been a setback for us as he had a vision for the village as well as Mansa district as he intended to open schools and hospitals here.”

Gurmeet Singh, another local, says, “The Moosewala murder case has not been cracked, which is sad, but I am not sure if it is an issue in the recent polls.”

Moosewala's followers continue to visit his memorial at Musa village, though the number has dipped recently due to the searing heat. The stall owners near his memorial say they are doing a brisk by selling his memorabilia.

Meanwhile, the SIT probing Moosewala's murder has filed four chargesheets against the 34 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Of the total 34 accused, the police had arrested 29. Two of them, Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh, were killed during a clash in Goindwal jail in February. Three accused, Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi and Lipin Nehra, are absconding and are believed to be abroad. Two shooters, Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa, were killed in a police encounter in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, Moosewala's second death anniversary, May 29, will be a low-key affair.

His father, Balkaur Singh, says that owing to the general election, his son's second death anniversary will only be a family affair. Several NGOs have organised blood donation camps at his memorial.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

