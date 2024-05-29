Harshit Rana discusses breakthrough IPL season with KKR, fitness transformation and dream of playing for India

Young Delhi speedster Harshit Rana had a memorable IPL season with Kolkata Knight Riders, picking up 19 wickets to help his team lift the coveted trophy. After a breakthrough season that saw him emerge as one of the most impactful bowlers, The Indian Express caught up with the 22-year-old to discuss his journey over the past year.

Rana shone brightly for KKR as their lead pacer, spearheading the attack in the absence of seasoned campaigner Mitchell Starc who struggled early on. The uncapped Indian impressed with his accuracy and ability to deliver in pressure situations, winning several close matches for his franchise. Although handed a one-match suspension for an on-field send-off, Rana remained unfazed in his approach saying aggression is integral to his game.

Off the field, celebrating the IPL triumph with team owner Shah Rukh Khan was a cherished moment. Rana revealed how Khan had promised a special celebration involving a ‘flying kiss' with the trophy if KKR emerged victorious, boosting the youngster's morale during his suspension.

A chance meeting watching a school cricket match ignited Rana's passion for the sport, with full support from his father – a former athlete. He has come a long way from playing casually in neighborhood games to becoming one of the toast of the IPL. Determined to represent India, Rana shed an astounding 17 kgs over the past year through rigorous training and a disciplined diet.

Under Iconic coach Bharat Arun, Rana finetuned his skills and expanded his arsenal, proving his utility as a complete package. Captain Shreyas Iyer showed faith in Rana's abilities, relying on him heavily in crucial junctures. As he sets his sights on future goals, rising star Harshit Rana is poised for greater heights.