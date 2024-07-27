back to top
    Viksit Bharat@2047 Ambition Of Every Indian, States Can Play Active Role To Achieve This Aim: PM

    New Delhi, Jul 27: Making a developed nation by 2047 is an ambition of every Indian, and states can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected with the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

    Modi is chairing the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.
    “Viksit Bharat @ 2047 is ambition of every Indian. States can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected with the people,” NITI Aayog said in a post on X quoting Modi.
    The meeting focuses on making India a developed nation by 2047. It aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.
    The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of NITI Aayog.
    The meeting also focusses on recommendations of the 3rd Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December last year.

