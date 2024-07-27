back to top
    J&K | Five children, Policeman Among 8 Dead In Kokarnag Accident

    By: Northlines

    Anantnag, Jul 27: Eight people including a policeman and five children died in a road accident on Sinthan-Kokernag route.
    Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Kokarnag, Suneel Ahmad Lone said a policeman along with five children and two ladies died in an accident near Arashan Daksum.
    He said the vehicle they were travelling in was coming from Madwa Kishtwar, adding that postmortem is being conducted at SDH Kokarnag.

