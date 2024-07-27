back to top
Search
    IndiaUndignified Behaviour In House Blow To Spirit Of Democracy: Dhankhar
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Undignified Behaviour In House Blow To Spirit Of Democracy: Dhankhar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 27: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said undignified behaviour during House proceedings to score a political point is a blow to the spirit of democracy.

    He also lamented that members these days are not willing to listen to the views of others.
    “You are free to disagree with the views of others. To ignore the other point of view is not part of parliamentary practice,” Dhankhar told new Rajya Sabha members at an orientation programme.
    He said some members try to find space in newspapers, give media statements immediately after leaving the House and use social media to grab eyeballs.
    “Members come a minute before their speech and leave immediately. Your presence is not there that you adopt a hit-and-run strategy,” he said.
    Dhankhar said Parliament has been a citadel of constitutional values and liberties.
    At times, there have been issues, but House leaders have shown the way using wisdom, he added.
    “But the situation now is worrisome. Undignified behaviour is being used as a political weapon, which is a blow to the spirit of democracy,” he told the members.
    Dhankhar also referred to the period of Emergency in his speech.
    “There has been only one painful, heart-rendering dark period that was when Emergency was declared.
    “At that point of time, our Constitution was reduced to just a paper. It was shredded and leaders were jailed,” he said. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    J&K | Five children, Policeman Among 8 Dead In Kokarnag Accident
    Next article
    Opposition trying to create false narrative over budget: Arjun Meghwal
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Manu Bhaker enters her first Olympic final; salvages India’s underwhelming day in shooting

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHATEAUROUX (FRANCE), July 27: A supremely confident Manu Bhaker...

    Jal Shakti Department Initiates Inquiry Against Former Executive Engineers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti...

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Notifies Designated Locations Under BNSS 2023

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    J&K: Security forces launch massive search operation in Reasi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, July 27: Security forces launched a massive search...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manu Bhaker enters her first Olympic final; salvages India’s underwhelming day...

    Jal Shakti Department Initiates Inquiry Against Former Executive Engineers

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Notifies Designated Locations Under BNSS...