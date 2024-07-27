back to top
    Jammu And Kashmir Opposition Parties’ August 7 Meeting Postponed

    Srinagar, Jul 27: A meeting of and Kashmir's opposition parties next month to discuss several issues concerning the Union Territory, including the delegation of more powers to the lieutenant governor, was postponed on Saturday, senior CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said.

    No fresh date for the meeting, originally scheduled for August 7, has been finalised.
    Tarigami said the meeting was postponed after Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed his inability to attend the meeting.
    “National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah expressed his inability to attend the meeting scheduled for August 7 in Jammu and suggested its postponement. As such, this meeting is postponed,” Tarigami said.
    The meeting was called to discuss issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the amendments to the Transaction of of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019.
    The amendments delegate more powers to the lieutenant governor on matters related to decisions on police, officers of all- services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), and sanctioning prosecution in various cases.
    All political parties, except the BJP, have criticised the amendments. (Agencies)

    Govt Moves Over 2,000 BSF Personnel From Odisha To Terror-Hit Jammu
    Viksit Bharat@2047 Ambition Of Every Indian, States Can Play Active Role To Achieve This Aim: PM
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

