back to top
Search
    IndiaVice Chancellor Vishwakarma Skill University calls on Dr Jitendra, discusses startup initiatives
    India

    Vice Chancellor Vishwakarma Skill University calls on Dr Jitendra, discusses startup initiatives

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, July 30 : Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, which is the unique University of its kind in the country, called on Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today to discuss the various StartUp initiatives undertaken at the University and also brief the Minister about the innovative measures adopted to foster an environment conducive to the growth of science and as well as StartUp promotion.

    Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh commended the University's efforts to shift from traditional towards skill development and forge strong industry linkages. He emphasized the importance of creating a highly skilled workforce ready to be employed in various emerging sectors.

    Highlighting the Modi Government 3.0's commitment to boosting StartUps, Dr Jitendra Singh stated, “Modi Govt. 3.0 has laid special emphasis on StartUps by ending the ‘Angel Tax' on Venture Capital Funds in the recent union .” Referring to Rs. 1 Lakh Crore budgetary support announced for Anusandhan National Foundation (NRF) , the Minister shared that a mechanism for spurring private sector driven research and innovation on a commercial scale is the government's priority.

    Dr. Jitendra Singh shared the government's success in the Space StartUp sector achieved within just two to three years of private partnerships. He encouraged Raj Nehru to promote space technology StartUps at the university, describing them as the future. He underscored the government's plan to expand the Space economy by five times in the next decade through the establishment of a ₹1 lakh crore Venture Capital Fund (VCF).

    The Minister also highlighted the importance of industry-academia linkage and shared his experiences with the successful Aroma Mission and Purple Revolution, particularly in agri-preneurship.

    Vice Chancellor Raj Nehru invited Dr. Jitendra Singh to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence established at the University, recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the institution. He proudly shared that the university, a State institution under the Haryana Government, has achieved numerous accolades.

    Furthermore, the Vice Chancellor introduced the ‘USTAV Foundation,' an initiative supporting school students and young innovators to turn their ideas into successful startups by providing funding and necessary support through industry partnerships. Dr. Jitendra Singh praised this initiative and wished for its success.

     

    Previous article
    4 Army Personnel injured in road accident in Kulgam
    Next article
    Continued terror attacks in J&K could lead to bigger confrontation: Farooq
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Lithium mining project in J&K example of failures of Modi Govt: Congress

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 30: Days after the government scrapped...

    Union Budget 2024-25, J&K Budget passed in Lok Sabha by voice vote

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 30: The Lok Sabha approved the...

    No state has been denied money in FY25 Budget: Sitharaman

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 30: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

    At least 123 dead, 128 injured in Kerala landslides; rescuers race against time to find survivors

    Northlines Northlines -
    Wayanad (Kerala), Jul 30: In one of the worst...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Economic Survey not binding, no rethink on FDI from China: Govt

    Lok Sabha approves J&K’s Budget

    AC approves Transit Housing for Kashmir Migrant Employees Property Rights for...