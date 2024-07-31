back to top
    4 Army Personnel injured in road accident in Kulgam

    SRINAGAR, July 30: At least four Army personnel were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle in and 's Kulgam district on Tuesday, officials said.

    They said an army vehicle of 9RR (Rashtriya Rifles) on the way to Pahloo from Devsar overturned near Petrol pump Devsar after the driver lost control over it.

    In the incident four army personnel were injured.

    The injured were immediately evacuated to the nearby facility of army headquarter Devsar for treatment, the officials said.

