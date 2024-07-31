Continued terror attacks in J&K could lead to bigger confrontation: Farooq

SRINAGAR, Jul 30: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir were testing the patience of the country's people, cautioning that such incidents could lead to a bigger confrontation.

“We want peace to prevail between the two countries (India and Pakistan) but contrary to it, an atmosphere is being created for a confrontation. We fear that if it continues, there will be a time when India will not tolerate and people would want the government to take steps to curb terrorism,” Abdullah told reporters here.

The former chief minister said terrorism was on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir as highly trained terrorists were coming from across the border.

“There is no doubt that terrorism is increasing… May Allah save us from it. We will pray that they (Pakistanis) also become wiser. Issues cannot be solved like this, they can only get complicated. We will pray that they work towards peace and we live to see the day,” he added.

Asked about the reports that Pakistan was sending in highly trained commandos to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said the nature of attacks carried out so far indicate that the assailants can be from an elite group of soldiers.

“Trained people are coming in, maybe they are commandos. What can we say? The way they are attacking they seem to be highly trained and it is a grave danger,” he added.

Asked about the proposed all-party meet in Jammu and Kashmir, the NC chief said the meeting is likely to be held in August.

“We are finalising the dates. Once done, we will let you know,” he said.

On the INDIA bloc protest at Jantar Mantar today, Abdullah said, “It is good, our members are standing with them. We hope they succeed in what they have set out to do.”