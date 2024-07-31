back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirContinued terror attacks in J&K could lead to bigger confrontation: Farooq
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    Continued terror attacks in J&K could lead to bigger confrontation: Farooq

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Jul 30: Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the terror attacks in and were testing the patience of the country's people, cautioning that such incidents could lead to a bigger confrontation.

    “We want peace to prevail between the two countries ( and Pakistan) but contrary to it, an atmosphere is being created for a confrontation. We fear that if it continues, there will be a time when India will not tolerate and people would want the government to take steps to curb terrorism,” Abdullah told reporters here.

    The former chief minister said terrorism was on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir as highly trained terrorists were coming from across the border.

    “There is no doubt that terrorism is increasing… May Allah save us from it. We will pray that they (Pakistanis) also become wiser. Issues cannot be solved like this, they can only get complicated. We will pray that they work towards peace and we live to see the day,” he added.

    Asked about the reports that Pakistan was sending in highly trained commandos to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said the nature of attacks carried out so far indicate that the assailants can be from an elite group of soldiers.

    “Trained people are coming in, maybe they are commandos. What can we say? The way they are attacking they seem to be highly trained and it is a grave danger,” he added.

    Asked about the proposed all-party meet in Jammu and Kashmir, the NC chief said the meeting is likely to be held in August.

    “We are finalising the dates. Once done, we will let you know,” he said.

    On the INDIA bloc protest at Jantar Mantar today, Abdullah said, “It is good, our members are standing with them. We hope they succeed in what they have set out to do.”

     

     

    Previous article
    Vice Chancellor Vishwakarma Skill University calls on Dr Jitendra, discusses startup initiatives
    Next article
    Man mauled to death by wild bear in Kishtwar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Lok Sabha approves J&K’s Budget

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved the...

    AC approves Transit Housing for Kashmir Migrant Employees Property Rights for Displaced Persons

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 30 The Administrative Council which met here...

    Fake Gun Licenses: Jammu Police conducts raid on premises, seize documents

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 30: Police on Tuesday raided a premises...

    Man mauled to death by wild bear in Kishtwar

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 30: A 27-year-old man was killed in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Economic Survey not binding, no rethink on FDI from China: Govt

    Lok Sabha approves J&K’s Budget

    AC approves Transit Housing for Kashmir Migrant Employees Property Rights for...