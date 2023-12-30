Vibrant Bhaderwah Festival: Guldanda witnesses snowy extravaganza

Doda, DECEMBER 29: The third day of the Vibrant Bhaderwah Festival unfolded at Guldanda, draped in a pristine snow blanket, attracting crowds from across the country. Locals and tourists alike revelled in the festivities. The vibrant Bhaderwah festival is hosted by the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with the District Administration Doda, Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, and the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA).

Guldanda turned into an entertainment hub with various adventure activities such as Skiing, ATV rides, rappelling, snowman making competitions, sledging, tug of war, and diverse food stalls offering local cuisines. The vibrant atmosphere left a lasting impression, captivating visitors from different states, with food stalls, music, and engaging activities enhancing the festival's charm.

Tourists, speaking with the media, lauded the efforts of the Directorate of Tourism Jammu and District Administration Doda for organizing the event.They commended the seamless organization and lauded the unexplored destination, Guldanda, for its scenic beauty and unique offerings.

During an interaction with the media, Sh. Bal Krishan, JKAS Chief Executive Officer, Bhaderwah Development Authority, expressed his delight at the significant influx of tourists, highlighting Bhaderwah's status as the favored destination.

Deputy Director Tourism, Abdul Jabbar emphasized that Bhaderwah has gained country-wise recognition as one of the best tourist places, attributing this success to the region's unique charm and concerted efforts of the Directorate of Tourism Jammu for promoting the picturesque destinations of Jammu division.

The following day 30th December at Guldanda will feature a range of winter sports, including skiing, snowman-making competition, sledging, snow games, and cultural performances by local artists. The event will culminate on the 31st with performances by artists of art, culture, and languages, along with the renowned celebrity singer “KAKA.” Promotion for the event has also been undertaken by the first local female auto driver Smt. Meenakshi and others who were recently commended by Lt Governor Sh Manoj Sinha during his last Awaam ki Awaz.