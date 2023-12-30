Governing Body meeting of Rogi Kalyan Samiti held

Kathua, DECEMBER 29: To review the functioning and patient care facilities available in the Government Medical College & Associated Hospitals Kathua and measures taken with respect to the facility up-gradation of the hospital, a meeting of Governing Body of “Rogi Kalyan Samiti”(RKS) was held under the chairmanship of the District Development Council Chairman Kathua Col (Retd) Mahan Singh in the Conference Hall of DC Office Complex, here today.

On the occasion, the DDC Chairman, who is also the Chairman “Rogi Kalyan Samiti” was apprised about the progress and performance registered by the Institution under different indicators. He was also informed about various issues and demands meant for the infrastructure upgradation and overall advancement of the healthcare system in the Hospital.

On the issue of repair of washroom/ lavatories in different wards of the hospital, the meeting decided to work out the expenditure to be incurred on the repair and maintenance, besides connecting sewerage of the emergency block with the main block.

It was given out in the meeting that the governing body of RKS shall meet quarterly to discuss the matters related to healthcare and medical services.

The DDC directed the concerned to follow the objectives as envisaged in RKS guidelines and stressed for resource generation and strengthening transparent mechanism in utilization of funds.

The DDC asked the officers to work with added zeal and dedication to ensure efficient and prompt health and patient care facilities to the people. He directed the concerned authorities to work on various necessities that are vital for upgrading basic infrastructure in the hospital.

Earlier, the Principal GMC Kathua informed the meeting about the status of healthcare facilities being given to the people.

The meeting among others was attended by DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas, DDC Vice Chairman Kathua Raghunandan Singh, DDC Member Nagri Sandeep Majotra, CMO Kathua Dr Vijay Raina, Medical Superintendent Associated Hospitals GMC Kathua Dr. Sangeeta Ajrawat and other members of the samiti.