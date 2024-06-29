back to top
Search
IndiaVeteran Congress leader D Srinivas passes away
India

Veteran Congress leader D Srinivas passes away

By: Northlines

Date:

HYDERABAD: Former Andhra Pradesh (undivided) Congress president D Srinivas died here on Saturday, his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind said. He was 76. Srinivas had been unwell for the past few days, family sources said.

He was the PCC president during the 2004 and 2009 assembly and general elections. He was also a minister in former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet.

He left Congress and became a BRS Rajya Sabha member from 2016 to 2022 and later rejoined the grand old party. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana ministers, and senior leaders of the Congress party expressed condolences over his demise. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also condoled the death of Srinivas.

The Chief Minister noted that Srinivas worked as a minister and MP, upholding the values he believed in.

                    “I am anguished by the death of senior Telangana Congress leader and united state's (Andhra Pradesh) former PCC (Congress) president Dharmapuri Srinivas. He left his mark in public service as a minister and MP,” said Naidu in a post on ‘X'. The TDP supremo expressed sympathy to Srinivas' family members. Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too expressed sorrow over the senior politician's death.

 

 

 

Previous article
India wins T20 World Cup’24, routs South Africa by 7 runs
Next article
“National Statistics Day 2024: Exploring Careers in Statistics”
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

World Is Enough: Virat Kohli bids adieu to T20s, India T20 World Cup champions again

Northlines Northlines -
Bridgetown, Jun 29: India's agonizing 11-year wait for a...

Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup

Northlines Northlines -
Virat Kohli surprised the cricket universe by announcing his...

IFFCO withdraws plea from NCLT in Triumph Offshore case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO has withdrawn its plea...

Gujarat govt signs MoUs with IBM, Microsoft for enhancing AI capabilities

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Saturday signed memorandums...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the top of the world after winning T-20 World Cup

World Is Enough: Virat Kohli bids adieu to T20s, India T20...

Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20 internationals after winning the World...

IFFCO withdraws plea from NCLT in Triumph Offshore case