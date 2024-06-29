Veteran Congress leader D Srinivas passes away

HYDERABAD: Former Andhra Pradesh (undivided) Congress president D Srinivas died here on Saturday, his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind said. He was 76. Srinivas had been unwell for the past few days, family sources said.

He was the PCC president during the 2004 and 2009 assembly and general elections. He was also a minister in former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet.

He left Congress and became a BRS Rajya Sabha member from 2016 to 2022 and later rejoined the grand old party. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana ministers, and senior leaders of the Congress party expressed condolences over his demise. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also condoled the death of Srinivas.

The Chief Minister noted that Srinivas worked as a minister and MP, upholding the values he believed in.

“I am anguished by the death of senior Telangana Congress leader and united state's (Andhra Pradesh) former PCC (Congress) president Dharmapuri Srinivas. He left his mark in public service as a minister and MP,” said Naidu in a post on ‘X'. The TDP supremo expressed sympathy to Srinivas' family members. Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too expressed sorrow over the senior politician's death.