“National Statistics Day 2024: Exploring Careers in Statistics”

Prof. Manish Sharma

and Nishant Jasrotia

Professor P.C. Mahalanobis was born on June 29, 1893, in Kolkata and passed away on June 28, 1972, in Kolkata. He was the first Indian statistician to gain international recognition. In 1933, he founded the first Indian statistical journal, Sankhya. He also established the renowned Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) and contributed significantly to the design of large-scale sample surveys and pioneering studies in anthropometry (the scientific study of the measurements and proportions of the human body) in India. He is best remembered for the statistical measure known as the Mahalanobis distance. Professor Mahalanobis was part of the Planning Commission from 1955 to 1967.

The second Five-Year Plan, which emphasized the development of heavy industries in India, relied on his mathematical description of the Indian economy and is now known as the Nehru-Mahalanobis model or the Basic Industry Strategy of Economic Growth. In recognition of his immense contributions, the Government of India decided to celebrate his birthday as National Statistics Day through a Gazette notification in 2006. The first National Statistics Day was celebrated on June 29, 2007, and it has been observed annually ever since.

This day honors Professor Mahalanobis's significant impact on statistics and economic planning, highlighting the importance of statistics in everyday life and recognizing the contributions of statisticians and data professionals in shaping the nation's development. The 13th National Statistics Day (NSD-2019) is celebrated with theme “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” to popularize the use of Statistics in everyday life and sensitize the public as to how Statistics helps in shaping and framing policies. Then onwards 2019 theme has been chosen on the basis of SDG's for intensive and focused discussions towards filling the data gaps and improvement of timelines/quality in SDGs with the target to achieve by 2030.

Furthermore, Mr. Pete Ford mentioned on his blog “India's Hottest Skills to Acquire in 2024” that data analysis and interpretation will be in higher demand.

Career in statistics offers many opportunities in various fields where data analysis and interpretation are essential. There are many job opportunities after graduate and postgraduate degree in the discipline.

One can opt for Data analytics, finance, actuarial science, Quality Analyst, Biostatistician, Econometrician and Operation research analyst.

In India, graduates in statistics can apply for positions in the Indian Statistical Service (ISS). The examination has been conducted by Union Public Service Commission every year and announced in the month of April. A career in the ISS offers a dynamic and impactful career path, combining statistical expertise with public service and policy formulation. Apart from the Indian Statistical Services (ISS), Statistics graduates and postgraduates also apply for SSC and RBI officers in GR-B examinations. Statisticians are in demand in various government departments and ministries such as the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, and others. They play crucial roles in designing surveys, analyzing data for policy formulation, and monitoring of program.

They also find opportunities in research organizations like the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and various universities where they contribute to research projects and analyze data. They often work as consultants, offering expertise in data analysis, statistical modeling, and decision support across various industries. In medical sector, statisticians are crucial for clinical trials, epidemiological studies, drug efficacy analysis, and healthcare management analytics.

Their expertise in statistical analysis and data interpretation is critical for advancing medical knowledge, improving patient outcomes, and addressing global health challenges. They work closely with healthcare professionals and researchers to interpret data and draw meaningful conclusions. In India the field of statistics offers diverse and rewarding career opportunities across government, corporate and research sectors. With the increasing emphasis on data analytics and evidence-based decision-making, statisticians play a crucial role in shaping policies, driving innovation, and solving complex challenges.

*Authors are from Division of

Statistics and Computer Science SKUAST-Jammu.