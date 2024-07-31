Veteran BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as Punjab Governor

Gulab Chand Kataria, a senior BJP leader with decades of experience in politics and governance, was sworn in as the Governor of Punjab yesterday. The oath of office was administered to the 79-year old leader by Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan.

Prior to this appointment, Kataria served as the Governor of Assam since February 2023. He has previously held several important portfolios in the Rajasthan government, including Home Minister twice between 2004-2008 and 2015-2018. Kataria has also served as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and held cabinet positions like Education, Rural Development and Disaster Management Minister.

An eight-term former MLA from Udaipur in Rajasthan, Kataria's long political career spans over four decades. He replaces Banwarilal Purohit, who demitted office as Punjab Governor in February after submitting his resignation. Several dignitaries including Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann witnessed the swearing-in ceremony.

With his vast experience in administration and governance, Kataria is expected to guide Punjab during his tenure as Governor. Only time will tell how his approach differs from his predecessor in delivering the Raj Bhavan's constitutional duties.