    BusinessAI Startup Empowers Businesses Across MENA with $20M Funding
    BusinessStartup News

    AI Startup Empowers Businesses Across MENA with $20M Funding

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A leading artificial intelligence startup has closed a substantial funding round that will help more businesses across the Middle East and North Africa tap into the transformative power of AI. Intelmatix, which has developed an enterprise AI platform called EDIX, raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Shorooq Partners.

    The funds will enable Intelmatix to further develop and expand access to its decision intelligence software. EDIX uses advanced algorithms and contextual data to provide immediate recommendations for a wide range of operational and strategic decisions. Intelmatix aims to democratize AI adoption and remove barriers that have slowed uptake in the region.

    Enterprises today face immense challenges integrating disparate systems and accessing specialized talent. However, Intelmatix has addressed these hurdles through its easy-to-use suite of AI applications tailored for local needs. EDIX requires no prior AI experience and can generate insights across sectors such as retail, logistics and workforce management. This rapid deployability has already attracted ten large customers during early access.

    Intelmatix was founded in 2021 with a vision of empowering the MENA community. It now has offices in key regional and global tech hubs. After successful pilot programs showed EDIX's potential, this Series A funding will power the next stage of growth. Intelmatix plans to bring its decision intelligence to more mid-sized companies while expanding offerings. MENA enterprises will no longer need to guess at decisions and can rely on AI recommendations from Intelmatix to gain an advantage.

    Ranbir Kapoor opens up about the impact of parents’ marriage troubles on bond with sister Riddhima
