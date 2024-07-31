back to top
    Ranbir Kapoor opens up about the impact of parents’ marriage troubles on bond with sister Riddhima

    By: Northlines

    star opens up about bond with sister amidst parents' turbulent marriage

    In a candid discussion, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor shared intriguing insights into his relationship with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni while growing up. The acclaimed actor revealed that during his teenage years, sibling bonding opportunities were cut short as Riddhima left for further studies abroad at a crucial time.

    Ranbir recalled his early childhood days spent sharing a room with Riddhima, playfully beating each other up. However, their paths soon diverged as Riddhima moved to London for higher . By the time she returned, Ranbir was pursuing his own studies in New York.

    The actor noted that Riddhima's departure coincided with raging disputes between legendary parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. As the lone child at home during heated arguments, Ranbir shouldered responsibilities beyond his age. However, without his sister's comforting presence, he felt increasingly isolated.

    The star conceded this disconnect lasted into adulthood, hampering their sibling bond. Ranbir praised Riddhima's happy family life in Delhi but acknowledged a lack of closeness, attributing it to his generally aloof nature.

    Portraying deep self-reflection, Ranbir credited fatherhood with transforming perspectives. As a new dad, he recognizes the importance of embracing relationships rather than distancing emotionally. While childhood scars linger, Ranbir's words signal a newfound effort to strengthen family ties weakened by time and circumstance.

    An insightful peek into Ranbir Kapoor's private , the interaction offered fans a rare glimpse of the human beneath the stardom. Fans wish him continued growth as he works to heal past wounds and form meaningful connections.

