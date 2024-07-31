back to top
    India’s medal hopes fade on Day 5 of Paris Olympics 2024 as shooters struggle in qualification

    By: Northlines

    Can grab an Olympic medal on Day 5? Chances seem unlikely

    With Day 5 of competition at the Paris upon us, it appears India may have a tough time winning medals in events scheduled for Wednesday. The country's trap shooters Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh had disappointing opening rounds, putting them behind in qualification for the finals.

    Both the shooters find themselves in 21st and 22nd position respectively out of 30 participants after the first day of shooting. Only the top 6 will advance to the gold medal match. It will be an uphill task for the duo to overcome their poor start and qualify.

    Fellow trap shooters Aishwary Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will also have their work cut out for them in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification.

    On a more positive note, star shuttler PV Sindhu has a chance to top her group as she faces Kristin Kuuba of Estonia. A victory would set up a rematch of her Tokyo bronze medal clash against China's He Binjiao.

    Badminton players HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen also have must-win group matches to remain in contention. Meanwhile, table tennis player Manika Batra aims to become the first Indian to reach the singles quarterfinals.

    While progression in events is possible, given the positions of the shooters after Day 1, an elusive medal may remain out of reach for India on the fifth day of competition at the Paris Olympics. The focus will be on putting in strong performances to stay on course for potential podium finishes later in the Games.

    Security powerhouse Wiz turns down $23 Billion acquisition offer from Google to focus on 1 Billion in annual recurring revenue milestone
    Ranbir Kapoor opens up about the impact of parents’ marriage troubles on bond with sister Riddhima
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

