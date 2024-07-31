Punjab’s Costliest Toll Plaza Reopens After Over a Month of Protests

After over a month and a half of protests, the Ladhowal toll plaza – known as the costliest barrier in Punjab – has finally reopened to traffic. Located near Ludhiana, the Ladhowal toll plaza had been shut down for 46 days as various farmer unions staged demonstrations against the high rates being charged. However, tight police security was in place on Wednesday as toll collection resumed in accordance with a recent court order.

A few leaders from the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union tried to mobilize more farmers to block the reopening, but were swiftly detained by police stationed at the area. The toll staff wasted no time in enforcing fees from passing commuters now that the barrier was operational once more. Farmer groups have long been insisting the NHAI lower fees to either Rs. 100 or Rs. 150 for multiple passages within a 24-hour window, but to no avail.

The four-week extension sought by the state government to resolve the issue expired, leading the highway authority to follow through on its high court petition. As a result, commuters must now bear the burden of the steep charges to use this busy corridor linking Ludhiana with other districts. Whether this will pave the way for talks restarting remains to be seen, with farmer representatives maintaining a hardline stance against the current rate structure.