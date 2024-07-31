Over 7,700 Trained Graduate Teachers receive appointment letters in Haryana

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini distributed appointment letters to 7,765 newly recruited Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) at an event held in Panchkula yesterday. Speaking on the occasion, the CM congratulated the teaching candidates for their success in the recruitment process and highlighted the transparent selection based purely on merit.

According to official figures shared, over the past decade the state government has offered employment to more than 1,41,000 youth through open and fair recruitment drives across various departments and sectors. Saini said special emphasis was placed on women's participation this year, with female applicants achieving high rankings on the TGT exams.

The Chief Minister further noted the pivotal role teachers play in shaping generations to come. Under the current administration's vision, extensive developments have transpired such as establishing premier universities as well as expanding medical and educational infrastructure. Looking ahead, investing in qualified educators will strengthen the foundation for a progressive Haryana.

When speaking of past corrupt practices in contrast to the present system, Saini remarked how earlier news used to break of job lists being published prior to results. He was proud that deserving candidates from humble backgrounds, like the son of a rickshaw driver who made it to the HCS, are having opportunities opened to them. The government aims to fill thousands more vacancies in a transparent manner by June 2023.