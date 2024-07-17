Veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee looks back on starring in acclaimed drama Chokher Bali with Aishwarya Rai

Veteran Actor Recalls Fond Memories of Working with Aishwarya Rai in Critically Acclaimed Film

One of Bengal's most seasoned actors, Prosenjit Chatterjee reflected on the memorable experience of starring alongside Aishwarya Rai in the 2003 drama Chokher Bali. In a recent interview, he looked back warmly on the filming process and working relationships that defined this notable Bollywood production.

Chatterjee described Rai as a consummate professional, recalling how attentive and dedicated she was in tackling emotionally complex scenes. Despite cultural and linguistic differences as her first Bengali role, Rai immersed herself fully to understand the character and local context. These efforts were much appreciated by cast and crew.

On set, daily routines like traditional Bengali breakfasts provided lighthearted moments of bonding between actors. Chatterjee smiles at the memory of Rai observing lively debates he often had with the film's director, his close friend Rituparno Ghosh.

Fifteen years later, Chatterjee maintains strong admiration for Rai's talent and work ethic on Chokher Bali. He also expresses continued affection for her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, praising his compassionate nature. With skilled performances and solid teamwork behind the scenes, this project became a landmark in both Rai and Chatterjee's storied careers. Through the lenses of memory, it remains an experience the actor regards very fondly even today.