    Entertainment

    Richa Chadha shares breathtaking photos from private pregnancy photoshoot

    Expecting actress Richa Chadha shares breathtaking pregnancy photoshoot

    star Richa Chadha, who is expecting her first child with partner Ali Fazal in August, has given fans a special glimpse into her pregnancy journey by sharing stunning photos from a recent photoshoot. The Fukrey actress, known for her powerful on-screen performances, took to Instagram to post photos where her pregnancy glow is evident.

    In the photos, Richa a printed ensemble as she cradles her baby bump while sitting under the night sky adorned by stars. She called the experience of pregnancy an “incredible journey” and thanked Ali for being her “partner” through this phase and many more. Richa also praised celebrity photographer Rid Burman for capturing her natural state.

    Along with the intimate photos, Richa penned a heartfelt note expressing her hopes for the child. She wrote that their love will bring “a beam of light” in the form of “a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing, and above all love.”

    Notably, Richa turned off the comments section for the post as she mentioned this was the “most private thing” she has shared so far. The Mirzapur actress seems to want to keep her pregnancy away from the public eye as much as possible.

    Richa is expected to deliver her baby next month. Fans have showered the actress with congratulatory messages and well-wishes on social media while respecting her privacy. Both Richa and Ali recently gave fans a sneak peek into their character's lives from hit shows Fukrey and Mirzapur through a fun video.

    The private photoshoot gives a intimate look into Richa's personal journey. Although she wants to keep this experience close to her heart, her fans can feel a part of her happiness through these stunning photos.

