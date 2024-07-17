back to top
    Joint Director Prosecution To Conduct Inquiry Against Sr PO SKPA Udhampur

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Jul 17: The Government of Jammu and has appointed Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Joint Director Prosecution, J&K, as the Inquiry Officer to investigate charges against Amit Parkash Sehgal, Senior Prosecuting Officer at SKPA Udhampur, under Rule 33 of the J&K Civil Service (Classification, Control, and Appeals) Rules, 1956. Anil Dev Jamwal, Chief Prosecuting Officer at APHQ, will act as the Presenting Officer. The inquiry report with recommendations is to be submitted within one month.

