    How Vivek Oberoi’s Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Sparked at a Young Age Through His Father’s Mentorship

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Vivek Oberoi's Journey as an Entrepreneur Began at Age 10, Thanks to His Father

    Vivek Oberoi, one of 's most bankable stars, started honing his acumen from a very young age thanks to the guidance and support of his veteran actor father Suresh Oberoi. Even before embarking on his film career, the young Oberoi was already discovering the of entrepreneurship through hands-on selling experiences arranged by his father during school vacations.

    In a recent interview, Vivek revealed that every summer since the age of 10, his dad would supply him with assorted merchandise and encourage him to independently sell the products using his street smarts. Be it consumer electronics, perfumes or other items, little Vivek would enthusiastically carry out the task assigned to him, keeping the profits he earned beyond returning the initial supply cost to his father. This experiential learning saw the youngster practice critical skills like maintaining sales records, calculating profit margins factoring in transportation expenses, and more – invaluable lessons that fueled his intrinsic business acumen from a young age.

    Through such mentored stints, Vivek gained valuable early exposure to entrepreneurship fundamentals like profit/loss accounting and business management. While other children his age focused on playing, the young Oberoi was already demonstrating an innate flair and dedication for making money through his father's innovative guidance. Today, looking back, Vivek credits his dad for consciously shaping his entrepreneurial mindset and work ethic through such character-building exercises since the age of 10.

    Having gained a solid grounding in business basics during his formative years, it's no surprise that beyond his acting career, Vivek is now deeply invested in numerous other successful entrepreneurial ventures as well. Truly, great things often have small beginnings, and for Vivek Oberoi, his journey as a born businessman started thanks to his visionary father's encouragement long before he entered the glamour of Bollywood.

    Joint Director Prosecution To Conduct Inquiry Against Sr PO SKPA Udhampur
    55 J&K Secretariat Employees Granted Quasi-Permanent Status
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

