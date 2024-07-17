55 J&K Secretariat Employees Granted Quasi-Permanent Status

Jammu, Jul 17: In accordance with Rule 3(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1961, the J&K Government has officially declared the services of 55 members of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service as Quasi-Permanent.
