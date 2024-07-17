Beat the Heat: Cooling Yoga Practices for Summer Hydration and Relaxation

As temperatures continue to rise across the country, many are looking for effective ways to stay cool, hydrated and relaxed during the scorching summer months. Yoga is one practice that can offer relief through specific poses and breathing techniques aimed at promoting hydration and circulation.

An expert in yoga, who runs a popular studio in the region, shares some research-backed yoga sequences and guidance for keeping well hydrated when it's hot outside. The sessions focus on hydrating the body from the inside out through postures and pranayamas that support fluid balance and detoxification.

The expert recommends starting with gentle, full-body stretches like the triangle pose. This aids circulation and stimulates the lymphatic system to flush out toxins through sweat. Forward folds over the legs are also featured for their role in digestive health and fluid regulation. Backbends such as cobra are incorporated to boost kidney and adrenal function related to hydration.

In between postures, it's advised to engage in cooling breathing practices. One involves inhaling through the mouth with the tongue rolled up to inhale filtered, temperature-regulated air. This technique has been shown to lower core temperature from within. Mindful drinking during and after practice is stressed as crucial. Listening to thirst cues and consuming water consciously with appreciation supports whole-body hydration.

The sessions conclude with final relaxation in fetal-like reclined or seated positions. These allow the parasympathetic nervous system to restore itself after activity in hot conditions. The expert emphasizes staying well-nourished with fruits and vegetables to replace fluids lost from exertion and sweat. With regular guided sessions incorporating strategic poses, breathing and diet, one can successfully manage wellness through summer's sweltering days.