    Trump voice support for disproven vaccine theories in leaked call with RFK Jr.

    Trump heard voicing support for false vaccine claims in call with RFK Jr.
    A newly leaked video has revealed controversial remarks from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding childhood vaccinations. In the 98-second clip, Trump is heard speaking on the phone with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the topic.

    While the full context is unclear, Trump appears to reference disproven theories linking vaccines to sudden behavioral changes in infants. “You see babies developing differently after their shots,” Trump tells Kennedy in the brief exchange.

    Kennedy, known for propagating anti-vaccine misinformation, does not push back on Trump's comments. Instead, he expresses optimism over their political prospects, saying “We're going to win big.”

    The video, initially shared then removed by Kennedy's son, sheds light on Trump's stance at a critical time. With immunization a major public issue, the comments fuel accusations that Kennedy aims to influence the election outcome rather than run a serious campaign of his own.

    While the intentions behind the conversation remain uncertain, the spread of unsupported vaccine claims undermines recommendations from medical authorities. It also raises questions about each candidate's commitment to preventing dangerous outbreaks through proven programs like childhood vaccination.

    Beat the Heat: Cooling Yoga Practices for Summer Hydration and Relaxation
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

