How Cycling May Relieve Knee Pain from Arthritis

Could Cycling be the Secret to Pain-Free Knees?

Struggling with arthritis knee pain? Researchers have discovered an exercise that may provide relief – and it's one you can easily add to your routine. A new study analyzed over 2,600 adults and found those who cycled regularly were less likely to experience knee discomfort, especially arthritis-related pain.

Cycling has long been praised as a low-impact cardio option. But this research reveals it may also shield joints from damage over time. Those who bicycled at some point in their lives reported nearly 20% lower odds of knee issues. Experts believe the repetitive motion helps lubricate joints while strengthening supportive muscles.

“As an orthopedic doctor, I'm excited by these insights into cycling's protective abilities,” says Dr. Kumaraswamy. He explains pedaling's continual motion pumps synovial fluid into knees. Plus, working leg muscles improves stability to reduce pressure on joints. For those managing arthritis, making cycling a habit could make a real difference in pain levels.

The American Council on Exercise recommends moderate bicycling for 150 minutes weekly or vigorous rides for 75 minutes. But any time in the saddle provides benefits. Cyclists experience less wear and tear on knees compared to high-impact activities. And regular sessions strengthen areas surrounding knees, hips, and ankles to better absorb shock.

For arthritis patients, targeting other lifestyle factors helps maximize results from cycling. Losing excess pounds through diet and exercise lessens strain. Building a diet rich in omega-3s, whole grains and antioxidants supports anti-inflammatory processes. Starting slow and listening to your body can help cycling become a sustainable part of an arthritis-management routine.