Could the ‘butterfly tapping’ technique really help you sleep like a baby by easing stress and anxiety?

Could Tapping away your worries help you Sleep like a Baby?

Struggling to fall asleep at night due to an overactive mind consumed with worries? You may have found switching off all distractions in vain as stressful thoughts keep your brain buzzing even in the dark. According to anxiety coach Jolie Slovis, the simple ‘butterfly tapping' technique could be a natural solution to help calm the mind and induce sleep.

The technique involves gently tapping with alternating hands on either side of your chest like the wings of a butterfly. Slovis notes just a couple minutes of this rhythmic motion is enough to help the body unwind from stress. But does it really work wonders or is it just another internet sleeping hack? We asked the expert to separate facts from fiction.

Physiotherapist Dr. Imraan Khan explains while tapping may aid relaxation for some, stress is a complex issue with multiple factors affecting sleep. “Constant rumination can disturb sleep quality and even cause insomnia. However, not all find non-stop movements relaxing as they may prove distracting especially for those with conditions like ADHD,” he elaborates.

Dr. Khan stresses addressing the underlying stress triggers is key. Creating a supportive sleep environment and indulging in calming activities before bed can help relaxed the body and mind. While tapping is a soothing do-it-yourself technique, lifestyle changes play a bigger role in ensuring high-quality Zzz's. So before assuming you can tap your way to dreamland, it may be wise to try stress-busters and develop a regular wind-down routine first.

With inconsistent results, tapping alone may not be the magic cure for all. But for some, it could offer natural stress-relief and help achieve the deep slumber of a relaxed baby. Just be sure to accompany it with addressing root causes of tension for best outcomes. Your overall well-being demands a holistic approach after all.