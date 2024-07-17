back to top
    ‘Enemy will pay heavy price’: J&K DGP speaks a day after terrorist attack in Doda

    , Jul 17: The Director General of Jammu and Police, RR Swain, said that every policeman in the force will “fight shoulder to shoulder and avenge” following a militant attack in the Doda region that claimed the lives of four Indian army personnel.

    “Every single policeman of J&K Police will fight shoulder to shoulder and avenge; we will make sure the enemies pay a heavy price,” Swain stated.
    Swain made these remarks during an exclusive interview with CNN-News18 while discussing the current security assessment in Jammu and Kashmir.
    The comments from the J&K police chief come a day after four Army personnel, including a captain, was killed in an encounter with heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan-based banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Doda district of the state.
    The soldiers killed were identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa from Darjeeling, Naik Dokkari Rajesh from Andhra Pradesh, and Sepoys Bijendra and Ajay Kumar Singh from Rajasthan.
    The latest incident marks the third major clash between security forces and terrorists in the Jammu region within the past three weeks, underscoring escalating tensions in the area.
    It comes just a week after terrorists ambushed an Army patrol in the remote Machedi forest belt in Kathua district, resulting in the deaths of five soldiers and injuries to as many.
    Security forces, including troops from the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police, swiftly launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Desa forest belt following the encounter.
    Officials said that despite the challenging terrain and adverse conditions, efforts are ongoing to track down and neutralise the militants, who are reportedly linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group.

