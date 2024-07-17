How traditional work views and job insecurity fuel loneliness among men

A recent study has uncovered surprising links between men's work situations, societal expectations, and loneliness levels. Researchers from the University of Sydney analyzed data from over 12,000 Australian men collected annually over 19 years. Their findings suggest loneliness is highest among those with traditional views of solely providing for their families through work. Insecure jobs and unemployment were also associated with greater feelings of isolation.

The study measured participants' loneliness using their agreement with the statement “I often feel very lonely”. Through statistical analysis, the researchers ensured they were capturing true loneliness rather than adjacent factors like social isolation. They discovered problems in men's relationships did contribute as expected. However, aspects of their work lives played an unanticipated but significant role as well.

Men without stable employment reported feeling lonelier than those with secure positions. Job losses can detrimentally impact identity and social ties normally formed through colleagues. Financial worries from unemployment also make engaging in community activities harder. Insecure gig work arrangements disrupt work-life balance through unpredictable long hours spent alone off-site.

Most notable was the link between rigid gender role beliefs and loneliness. Middle-aged men agreeing it is undesirable for a woman to out-earn her male partner experienced greater loneliness. This indicates entrenched views of men solely supporting their families through work take a social toll. Such traditional norms are increasingly unrealistic yet still culturally enforced on some.

The researchers suggest various avenues for reducing loneliness among men. Employers can foster connection through communal spaces and support remote staff socially. Government policies could enhance job security and fund activities engaging men meaningfully. Overall, evolving social norms away from restrictive gender roles may help alleviate the isolation some men face in the workplace. By addressing its sources, loneliness can be eased for all.