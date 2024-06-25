back to top
Veteran Actor Opens Up About Behind-The-Scenes Clash With Renowned Director Years Ago
Veteran Actor Opens Up About Behind-The-Scenes Clash With Renowned Director Years Ago

During a recent candid conversation, celebrated actor Nana Patekar looked back on a disagreement that occurred between him and acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali while shooting one of their earliest collaborations. Patekar recalled working with Bhansali on the 1996 musical drama ‘Khamoshi: The Musical', which told the story of a deaf couple residing in .

While the film received praise for its unconventional storyline and Patekar's impactful performance, the actor hinted that things did not always run smoothly on set. Discussing his infamous short temper, Patekar brought up a debate around the interpretation of a key scene with his ‘Khamoshi' character's wife. In the sequence, Patekar's deaf character is playing cards with his back turned whilst his wife suffers a medical emergency behind him.

Patekar felt he needed a tangible reason beyond an unspoken bond to logically turn around at that moment, as his character would not be aware of events out of his line of sight. Bhansali reportedly wanted him tosense something was wrong and turn spontaneously. When the director's perspective did not provide a concrete enough motivation, a disagreement reportedly ensued.

Though few further specifics were shared, the veteran actor speculated this clash of artistic visions may explain why the talented duo have not collaborated again since. Patekar believes fallenouts should not define forever and relationships in the industry are better maintainedas friends beyond individual projects. With decades of success between them, both continue creating cinematic worlds admired by many.

