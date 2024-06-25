back to top
Search
EntertainmentPVR MD sheds light on what really affects footfalls - content or...
Entertainment

PVR MD sheds light on what really affects footfalls – content or pricing?

By: Northlines

Date:

“Is Content the Real Problem, Not Ticket Prices? PVR's MD Shares Insights”

Ajay Bijli, the head of 's largest cinema chain PVR INOX, has shared his views on the ongoing debate around rising ticket prices affecting film performances at the box office. In a candid interview, the industry veteran shed light on experiments conducted by the exhibition sector and explained why quality of content is the main factor impacting footfalls, not pricing alone.

Bijli revealed that PVR's average ticket costs around Rs. 260 nationally but footfalls depend more on content than prices. Recalling initiatives like rates as low as Rs. 85, he noted audiences were still not attracted solely by affordable rates. According to the MD, people want engaging during their leisure time more than just low prices.

Providing a breakdown of PVR's revenue streams, Bijli emphasized maximum income comes from ticket sales. While food and beverages contribute over 20%, footfalls are critical for the entire . Experiments show attempts to boost visitors through deep discounts and combos had limited impact, indicating pricing is a perceived not real issue for the sector.

In a revealing anecdote, Bijli shared video evidence of patrons filling excessive free snacks but exiting without watching films they had tickets for. He observed this happening during a Rs. 99 offer, suggesting audiences were more interested in promotions than the content.

The PVR head reiterated only 14% of their screens charge over Rs. 350, with the majority (86%) in the affordable Rs. 180-200 range. Bijli affirmed their target patrons are those seeking value amid quality viewing facilities. By focusing on enhancing footfalls through diverse offerings rather than further price cuts, PVR is tackling the true problem plaguing cinemas – lack of engaging content.

Previous article
Veteran Actor Opens Up About Behind-The-Scenes Clash With Renowned Director Years Ago
Next article
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor monitor construction of new Mumbai home with daughter Raha
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kangana Ranaut brings focus on independent India’s darkest phase with September release of ‘Emergency’

Northlines Northlines -
Kangana Ranaut sheds light on Independent India's most challenging...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor monitor construction of new Mumbai home with daughter Raha

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood power couple visits construction site with daughter Bollywood stars...

Veteran Actor Opens Up About Behind-The-Scenes Clash With Renowned Director Years Ago

Northlines Northlines -
During a recent candid conversation, celebrated Bollywood actor Nana...

Bollywood Actress Mona Singh Shares Inspiring Weight Loss Journey After 40

Northlines Northlines -
Famous television star Mona Singh has surprised fans by...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fashion Tech Startup Zyod Secures $18 Million to Fuel Global Expansion...

FDA allows sale of menthol e-cigarettes despite health risks to youth

Moody’s warns India’s worsening water crisis poses major economic challenge