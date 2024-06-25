Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor monitor construction of new Mumbai home with daughter Raha

Bollywood power couple visits construction site with daughter

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with their daughter Raha, paid a visit to their home that is currently under development in Mumbai. The proud parents were spotted supervising the construction work along with Ranbir's mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

Videos from the visit show Ranbir carrying Raha in his arms as they tour the unfinished property. In another clip, Alia holds her daughter while navigating the construction site. Fans were delighted to get a glimpse of the young family at the building project.

Observers noted a strong resemblance between Raha and her late grandfather, renowned actor Rishi Kapoor. One comment pointed out the similarity in their facial expressions and eyes. During their recent interview, Alia and Kareena Kapoor had a friendly debate over whom the little girl takes after most in appearance.

The power couple remains busy with upcoming professional commitments as well. Ranbir will be seen in the sequel to Animal and the much-awaited cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Alia also has several interesting movies lined up, including Vasan Bala's Jigra and Love & War opposite her husband.

With their personal and professional lives flourishing, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem dedicated to nurturing their young family while continuing to impress audiences with their acting talent. Fans eagerly await further glimpses of the Kapoor-Bhatt household as their new home takes shape.