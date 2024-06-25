back to top
Kangana Ranaut brings focus on independent India’s darkest phase with September release of ‘Emergency’

By: Northlines

Date:

Kangana Ranaut sheds light on Independent 's most challenging period with ‘Emergency' release

While India celebrates its 75th year of independence, Kangana Ranaut is bringing focus on one of the country's darkest phases with the release of her forthcoming film ‘Emergency'. Dealing with the controversial state of emergency imposed in 1975, the political drama is slated to hit theaters nationwide on September 6th.

An important historical account, Emergency recreates a transitional period that tested the foundations of Indian democracy. Through her character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Kangana aims to provide insights into the challenges faced and critical decisions made during this sensitive time. Having immersed herself deeply into for over a year, the actor-director says the film aims to present an unbiased narrative for audiences.

Along with Kangana in the lead, the star cast includes renowned artists like Anupam Kher, Milind Soman and Shreyas Talpade essaying significant roles. The performances, along with the nuanced storytelling, are expected to generate meaningful discussions on one of independent India's most defining phases. With its September release date, Emergency promises to be a thought-provoking watch just before the country commemorates 50 years of imposing emergency.

Kangana took on the director's mantle for the first time for this ambitious patriotic project. Having balanced her political commitments recently as well, the release of her labour of love has garnered momentum. Fans can now mark their calendars for a riveting cinematic retelling of a juncture that influenced the democratic ethos of the nation.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

