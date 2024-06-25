Bollywood Actress Mona Singh Shares Inspiring Weight Loss Journey After 40

Famous television star Mona Singh has surprised fans by revealing a major transformation, shedding 15 kilograms over the past six months as she approaches her mid-40s. The actress opened up about her results and how focusing on long-term health led to sustainable success.

Losing weight after 40 requires a shift to prioritizing overall wellness over quick fixes. Experts advise balancing nutrients, portion control and regular exercise tailored to each individual. Dr. Suhani Seth Agarwal of Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital said it's important at this stage to fill meals with nutritious whole foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains for energy and recovery.

Portions should support calorie needs for steady loss. Drinking water instead of mistaken thirst signals aids this. Strength training alongside cardio 150 minutes weekly builds muscle mass critical for metabolism. Strength activities twice weekly complement aerobic exercise.

Dr. Rakesh Gupta of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals echoed building muscle for boosted metabolism and suggested staying hydrated and well-rested for optimal results. Seven to nine hours sleep regulates hormones involved in hunger and fullness.

Tracking intake, workouts and progress motivates long-term maintenance of new habits. Consultations ensure customized plans factor individual health circumstances. Crash diets, extended fasting or unsafe routines jeopardize goals and well-being versus balanced lifestyle changes.

Mona Singh's encouragement shows with patience and care, physically and mentally healthy weight reduction remains possible and inspiring in our 40s. Her journey emphasizes sustainable results require realistic approaches focused on holistic rather than hasty solutions.