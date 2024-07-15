back to top
    Veerhealth Care eyes Rs 100 crore revenue in 2-3 years

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Veerhealth Care on Monday said it is expecting to reach revenue of Rs 100 crore in the next 2 to 3 years. In a statement, the company said it has executed and delivered an export order valued at USD 50,000 (about Rs 41.50 lakh). Additionally, another export order valued at USD 197,793 (approximately Rs 165 lakh) is scheduled to be fully executed and delivered by the end of July. According to the statement, the company has also received an additional export order worth USD 106,673 (about Rs 89 lakh) from top US Institutional Supplier.

    The order will be executed within three months, as stipulated by the terms of the purchase agreement.

    Further, it stated that it is expecting monthly repeat orders from the same top US Institutional Supplier.

    In addition to this, the company said it is renovating its existing plant in Vapi, Gujarat, to set up a bigger plant which will be US FDA & WHO-compliant. In February 2024, the company has announced its expansion plans with a proposed investment of Rs 33 crore. In FY24, the company reported a total revenue of Rs 14.61 crore and a profit before tax of Rs 1.28 crore.

    Previous article
    India’s exports rise 2.56 pc to USD 35.2 bn in Jun
    Next article
    Waaree Renewable Technologies gets Rs 90 cr solar project
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

