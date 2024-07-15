back to top
    Waaree Renewable Technologies gets Rs 90 cr solar project

    NEW DELHI: Waaree Renewable Technologies on Monday said it has received a Rs 90-crore solar power project to be developed on a turnkey basis.

    The project is scheduled to be completed in ongoing financial year 2024-25, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WAAREERTL) said in an exchange filing. “WAAREERTL has received a of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction works for solar power project of 30 MW DC capacity on turnkey basis,” it said. The order values Rs 90.29 crore excluding taxes, it added. The company did not disclose the name of the entity that awarded the project.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

