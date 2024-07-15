back to top
Search
    IndiaIndia’s exports rise 2.56 pc to USD 35.2 bn in...
    India

    India’s exports rise 2.56 pc to USD 35.2 bn in Jun

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Coressponden t

    NEW DELHI: 's merchandise exports in June increased 2.56 per cent to USD 35.2 billion from USD 34.32 billion in the year-ago month, according to Government data released on Monday.

    Imports rose by about 5 per cent to USD 56.18 billion in June against USD 53.51 billion a year ago.

    The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month under review stood at USD 20.98 billion.

    Briefing media on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said going by the current trend, the country's total exports of goods and services may cross USD 800 billion this fiscal.

    During the first quarter of 2024-25, the exports of goods and services stood at about USD 200 billion, he added.

    India's merchandise exports rose by 9.1 per cent to USD 38.13 billion in May, even as the trade deficit widened to a seven-month high of USD 23.78 billion.

    Exports during April-June this fiscal increased 5.84 per cent to USD 109.96 billion, and imports grew 7.6 per cent to USD 172.23 billion.

     

     

     

    Previous article
    Revisit Anti-Terrorism Strategy
    Next article
    Veerhealth Care eyes Rs 100 crore revenue in 2-3 years
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Imports from Bangladesh aggravate jute sector crisis: Stakeholders

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies KOLKATA: A body of jute suppliers have written to...

    Ashok Leyland bags order for 2,104 fully-built buses from MSRTC

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on...

    Zomato hikes platform fee in select cities

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Food-delivery firm Zomato has hiked the platform...

    Waaree Renewable Technologies gets Rs 90 cr solar project

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Waaree Renewable Technologies on Monday said it...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Imports from Bangladesh aggravate jute sector crisis: Stakeholders

    Ashok Leyland bags order for 2,104 fully-built buses from MSRTC

    Zomato hikes platform fee in select cities