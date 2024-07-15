Revisit Anti-Terrorism Strategy

It is quite intriguing that Jammu region which remained peaceful for most of the time in the last several years has witnessed surge in the terrorist activities starting from targeted killings to ambushes against the security forces leading to a crucial situation all across the division as no part is untouched by the violence mongers' nefarious designs.

The shift of terrorism from Valley to Jammu region has put the security establishments into a ‘tizzy' as the terror attacks have become frequent giving setback to security forces as dense forests and difficult terrains of Jammu region are being used by the ultras to hide themselves and they come out only to carry out terror strikes thus making it necessary for the security forces to come up with a changed strategy to counter this new form of threat.

There is another big issue confronting the security agencies and that is infiltration because reportedly most of recent attacks have been carried out by foreign ultras, who have entered Indian territory through infiltration. Although this resurgence of terrorism echoes the dark days of the 1990s, it now requires entirely different operational tactics, prompting security agencies to reassess their counter-terror strategies.

It is a worrying thing that no doubt the Valley has seen decline in the terror incidents but the Jammu region has lately started grappling with a troubling resurgence of terrorist activities. The recent terror attack on soldiers in Kathua district has exacerbated the terrorism to next level in Jammu, sending alarm bells ringing within the security forces regime. This in fact is a significant and troubling development, and therefore the entities sitting at the helm should revisit the policy and plans to end the menace of violence as soon as possible because going by the present state of affairs, it could be said that whatever is being done to curb terrorism in Jammu region is insufficient and lacks the spirit because the terror mongers are doing things at their will giving sleepless nights to residents especially those living in the far off hamlets. All said and done, the resurgence of terrorism in Jammu province has made it imperative to reassess and refine the anti-terrorism strategy to effectively address evolving threats. A comprehensive review will ensure that the security measures in place are robust, adaptive, and capable of safeguarding the region against renewed terror activities.