VAJK organizes volleyball exhibition in Samba

NL Corresspondent

Samba, Aug 13: To mark the celebrations of the 77th Independence Day, District Samba Volleyball Association under the aegis of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council on Sunday organized volleyball match under the banner of Azadi Ka Khel Utsav, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, My Youth My Pride and Mari Mati Mara Desh-initiatives undertaken by Govt to promote national unity and communal harmony and to eradicate menace of drug among the youth in the country.

An exhibition volleyball matches for men and women were organised by District Volleyball Association of Samba at Abhyaas Volleyball Academy, Tarlokpur in the presence of Romesh Kumar Sharma ( President Distt. Volleyball Association, Samba), Secretary B S Jamwal, Joint Secretary Sat Paul , Joint Secretary Rohani Devi, Joint Secretary, Ayisha Tabssum, Joint Secretary Shivali Kumari, Executive member Neeraj Kumar.