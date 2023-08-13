VAJK organizes volleyball exhibition in Samba

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

 

Samba, Aug 13: To mark the celebrations of the 77th Independence Day,  District Samba Volleyball Association  under the aegis of Volleyball Association of and in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Council on Sunday  organized volleyball match under the banner of Azadi Ka Khel Utsav, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, My Youth My Pride and Mari Mati Mara Desh-initiatives undertaken by Govt to promote unity and communal harmony and to eradicate menace of drug among the youth in the country.

An exhibition volleyball matches for men and women were organised by District Volleyball Association of Samba  at Abhyaas Volleyball Academy, Tarlokpur in the presence of Romesh Kumar Sharma ( President Distt. Volleyball Association, Samba), Secretary B S Jamwal,   Joint Secretary Sat Paul , Joint Secretary Rohani Devi, Joint Secretary, Ayisha Tabssum, Joint Secretary Shivali Kumari, Executive member Neeraj Kumar.

