GCW Parade organise UT Level Red Run Marathon for College students to mark Int’l Youth Day

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Aug 13: Red Ribbon Club of Government College for Women Parade Ground, in collaboration with J&K State AIDS Prevention & Control Society, Department of Health and Medical Education, organized ‘State(UT) Level Red Run Marathon for College students with the theme ‘Aids Awareness' here today.

The Rally took off from College Ground (front gate) towards Flyover-Brigadier Rajinder Singh Chowk-Vigilance Office- Back road of Secretariat and concluded back at GCW Parade Ground (Back Gate, Dogra Road, Jammu).

The marathon was Fag-off by (Dr) S.P. Sarswat, the College Principal. As many as 25 students from each district i.e. Jammu, Samba, Kthua, &Udhampur, took part in the Marathon.

The event garnered significant attention and participation witnessing an overwhelming turnout of dedicated NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, enthusiastic members of the Red Ribbon Club and spirited Youth of different colleges of Jammu Division.

The rally was followed by celebration of National Youth Day in the college auditorium. The program was organized to felicitate the winners of the marathon.

Dr Sameer Mattoo was the Chief Guest, while SSP traffic Faisal Kureshi, Joint Director Information Atul Gupta and the College Principal Prof. (Dr) S.P. Sarswat were the Guests of Honour.

The program began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by SaraswatiVandana, performed by the students of the Music Department.

Dr Shivani Suri Verma, Nodal Officer Red Ribbon Club presented Welcome address. A scintillating musical dance performance was presented by the students of the PG department of English. Students of the Psychology Department also presented a theme dance to show the relevance of the occasion. Further, felicitation ceremony was performed for the students as well as the members of the Red Ribbon Cub of different colleges of Jammu Division.

Winners of the marathon among boys were Susheel Kumar from GDC Ramnagar who bagged first prize and Mohammad Sadiq from GDC Samba bagged second prize. Among girls, Parul Sharma of PSPS Government Women College Gandhinagar, bagged first prize and Shagun Bassan of GCW Parade bagged the second position.

The program ended with the vote of thanks by Rajesh Assistant Director Youth Affairs, who advised the students to inculcate good habits and healthy lifestyle practices and get proper knowledge about HIV/AIDS. Anchoring of the program was done by Sugandha Gupta &AnanayaVerma.