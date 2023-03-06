V. Suresh joins NMDC as Director (Commercial)

Agencies

Hyderabad, Mar 6: Vishwanath Suresh assumed office of Director (Commercial) at NMDC on March 1, 2023. He has been appointed as a Functional Director on the board of NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer. Prior to this appointment, Shri Suresh held the post of Executive Director (Coal Import) shouldering the responsibility of procuring over 15 MTPA of imported coal and also held additional charge of ED (Corporate Materials Management) at SAIL.

With a long service spanning over three decades in the mining and manufacturing sector, his career is marked by versatile experience in fields like sales and marketing of Steel in domestic and international markets, procurements, strategic management and policy. By virtue of commercial acumen and leadership qualities, he took numerous initiatives for systems improvement, boosting sales and revenue. He is a frequent keynote speaker at various industrial conclaves.